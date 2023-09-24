Mike Williams was hurt in the third quarter at the end of a tunnel screen on which he gained the first down. He was slammed backwards into the turf and his helmet hit the floor hard. He was supported into the blue medical tent by two Chargers staff members where he did not look able to support his own weight. Later he was carted off to the locker room looking dejected with the report being a knee injury. He is officially questionable to return.

injury update: Mike Williams (knee) is questionable to return. #LACvsMIN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023

The Bolts’ Wide Receiver was in the middle of a great game where he had hauled in 7 catches for 121 yards and a Touchdown. His ability to not only create his own yards but provide a balance to the offence by taking coverage away from Keenan Allen, who is also having a career day, will be sorely missed.

In his absence both Joshua Palmer and Quinten Johnstone will be required to step up and provide enough options for Justin Herbert to see the game through to the end.