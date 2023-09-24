And He Can Pass!: Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen to Mike Williams for the touchdown!

Keenan Allen had been dicing up the Vikings defense all game long. He had 12 receptions by the time the third quarter was halfway over. But that wasn’t enough!

Justin Herbert threw a bubble screen to Allen for what seemed like the millionth time, but this play involved Allen stopping on a dime and throwing a lob to Mike Williams who had snuck behind the defense for a 49-yard touchdown.

The score put the Chargers up 21-10 on the Vikings.