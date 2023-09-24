The Los Angeles Chargers have pushed ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in this back-and-forth battle, scoring in the final minute of the first half to go ahead 14-10.

Donald Parham was already a red zone threat for Justin Herbert, but he might be turning into Justin’s go-to guy when it’s time to put points on the board. After Parham signed a two year contract following another injury-riddled season, it seemed like the Chargers front office was giving him a vote of confidence moving forward and still envisioned a role for him at a position that will likely be looking for a new starter 2024. This two year deal gives Parham a year to try out for that role.

Today, he’s making a strong case for himself, coming down with a second clutch touchdown.

a second serving of chicken parm



| @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/60qMMxZKSS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023

This is the Donald Parham we’ve been waiting to break out! Keep it up Parm!