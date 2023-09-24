Chargers-Vikings Inactives: J.C. Jackson INACTIVE vs. Vikings

The Chargers dropped their inactives list for their matchup with the Vikings and there’s one rather large inclusion no one would have expected.

According to the team, cornerback J.C. Jackson will be INACTIVE against the Vikings. With no prior hints leading to this decision, it seemingly looks as if Jackson is a healthy scratch. This comes as rather grave news for a pass defense that must face the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, the author of back-to-back games where he exceeded 150 receiving yards.

The rest of the Chargers’ inactives include linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back Austin Ekeler, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

#LACvsMIN inactives:



Eric Kendricks

J.C. Jackson

Austin Ekeler

Brenden Jaimes

Zack Bailey

Christopher Hinton — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley is officially active for today’s game which means the third-rounder is set to make his NFL debut. With Kendricks out, don’t be surprised to see the preseason standout earn his fair share of snaps next to Kenneth Murray.