Chargers-Vikings Live Game Recap: Justin Herbert, Bolts primed for morning melee with Vikings

Today’s the day the NFL finds out whether or not they can finally give up hope on either the Chargers or Vikings (-1) when they fall to 0-3 and all but erase the chances they have of making this year’s postseason. Both teams had their respective standards coming into this year, all of which were relatively high compared to most NFL teams following successful 2022 campaigns. At 0-2, they’re both on the precipice of crossing the point of no return. With that in mind, it’s tough to think this game will be anything but extremely competitive.

The Chargers secondary must find a way to fix their struggles before Justin Jefferson has a chance to make history. If he eclipses 150 receiving yards today, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to hit that mark or higher in the first three games of a season. He’d also break a tie with Chargers legend Lance Alworth for the most career games of 150+ receiving yards in a player’s first four seasons.

Here’s to hoping Alworth’s record stands another day and it’s not his former team that allows it to be broken.

For the compete quarter-by-quarter recap of today's game, continue on below!

