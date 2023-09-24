Chargers vs. Vikings: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, odds and more

The Chargers are flying to Minnesota in hopes of besting the Vikings for their first win of the season. They currently are leading the league in explosive plays allowed, and now will be tasked with containing one of the league's premier wide receivers in Justin Jefferson. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Vikings as 1-point favorites, but the Chargers have done a great job these last two weeks reminding everyone that these games are won - or lost - on the field!

Fox will be broadcasting this one, and we’ll be hosted by Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez in the booth, and Laura Okmin on the sideline. Below is the regional map, where once again the Chargers are being outshined by another game, despite their matchup with the Vikings being the narrowest spread and the highest projected point total at 54. There’s plenty to be excited for in this game!

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m PST

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch it live: FOX

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

SB Nation Affiliate: Daily Norsemen

Enjoy the game everyone, and Bolt Up!