Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 3

The Chargers have made a trio of roster moves in advance of their Week Three trip to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Offensive lineman Zack Bailey has been elevated to the active roster, safety AJ Finley was waived, and veteran safety Dean Marlowe was activated from the practice squad.

Marlowe played 21 special teams snaps in Week Two against the Titans and has clearly showed enough to be both safety depth and a special teamer over AJ Finley who did not see the field last weekend. It appears that Finley, despite being chosen for the initial 53-man roster back in August, has not shown enough for the coaching staff to trust him on game days so they have looked in a different direction in the veteran Marlowe.

Bailey has been signed to bolster the Chargers’ offensive line depth with an additional active roster spot being opened up due to Eric Kendricks, Austin Ekeler, and Chris Rumph being ruled out. Bailey was a preseason standout with Pro Football Focus grading his overall efforts at 88.5 with an impressive 90.3 run grade. Does this move potentially foreshadow some six-linemen packages and another tackle eligible goal line play from the depths of the playbook? Any fan of a big man score (which I assume is everyone) will be happy to see this be a regular wrinkle in Kellen Moore’s arsenal.