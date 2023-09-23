The Chargers vs Vikings matchup is one of my favorite types of games to bet on... two high-flying offenses threatening to run up the box score is always a treat for fans that like to place player prop bets! Let’s look at some of the most intriguing bets on DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Here are my three favorite bets for the week - one for the Chargers, one for the Vikings, and my favorite Same Game Parlay.

Joshua Kelley - Alternate Rushing Yards, 90 yards+, +360

The Chargers rushing offense looked terrific in Week 1 when they ran for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Joshua Kelley was a big contributor, putting up 91 yards and a touchdown. Although the running game was stymied against the Tennessee Titans, the Chargers aren’t facing that ferocious defensive front this week. I like rolling the dice on Joshua Kelley finally capitalizing on a starting opportunity against the Vikings defense which is fairly undersized and porous in the run game, but stingy in their pass coverage.

T.J. Hockenson - Receiving Yards, over 54.5, +100

Eric Kendricks being out a second week means the Chargers will either rely on Daiyan Henley or Nick Niemann to fill in as the second starting linebacker. While Niemann hasn’t taken the leap we’ve hoped for him, Henley is a massive wildcard. He’s extremely athletic with the ability to disrupt the passing attack, but his impact in the run game is yet to be seen. Either way - I’d expect some communication breakdowns and matchup mishaps between the fill-in starter and Kenneth Murray, giving Hockenson some extra opportunities Sunday.

Same Game Parlay of the week

I’m doubling down on my stance that Joshua Kelley is a prime candidate for a breakthrough week. He’s the obvious choice for goal line carries, so if you’re looking for a higher payout bet, the reward justifies the risk here.

LA Chargers Moneyline

LA Chargers over 26.5 total points

Joshua Kelley to score 2 or more touchdowns

Same Game Parlay: +525

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?