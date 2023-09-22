Eric Kendricks seen working off to side at Friday’s practice

This week’s matchup looked like it was about to be a convenient homecoming for Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks who has the chance to return to Minnesota for the first time since last year’s wild card loss to the Giants which punctuated his eight-year career with the Vikings.

However, Kendricks missed last week’s contest against the Titans and hasn’t practiced in any capacity for the Chargers since the Friday prior to the Dolphins game. So things don’t necessarily look good for the veteran to suit up this Sunday, but Friday’s news is a positive step forward, regardless.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Kendricks was scene at practice working off to the side with his helmet on. It’s not much to go off of, but it’s not unlike Joey Bosa’s timeline leading up to his limited snap count he played in Week Two.

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) is at practice working off to the side with his helmet on. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 22, 2023

Bosa did not log a single full practice but returned in a limited fashion on that prior Friday before logging 19 snaps in a two-sack performance.

It’s not often that an off-ball linebacker is deployed in such a fashion, but I wouldn’t put it past Kendricks to push for a chance to step back on the field in Minneapolis this week, no matter the fashion.