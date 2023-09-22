Chargers Injury Report: Ekeler, Kendricks OUT, Bosa questionable vs. Vikings

The Chargers dropped their final injury report of Week Three and just after I wrote up some hope that linebacker Eric Kendricks could return in time to play against his former team, those hopes were squashed.

Kendricks and Austin Ekeler are both officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Kendricks did take a positive step in his rehab by working individual on a side field during Friday’s practice which gives us hope he could return for Week Four.

Edge rushers Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph II, linebacker Daiyan Henley, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton are all listed as questionable for Sunday. I’d expect Bosa to remain on a snap count similar to his 19 he played against the Titans.

Henley is set to make his return to the field for his regular season debut. There’s a chance he could start beside Kenneth Murray, but don’t be surprised if Nick Niemann is the guy once again after starting last week.