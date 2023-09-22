Chargers Daily Links: Final score predictions vs. the Vikings

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers take on the Vikings this weekend in a battle between two teams trying their hardest to break some bad habits to come away with their first victory of the 2023 season. Honestly, this game could end in a black hole just sucking the world into oblivion and I’d think, “Yeah, that’s par for the course” simply due to how allergic both these teams have been to finishing games this year. One team has to inevitably do it this weekend!

As always, throw us your final score predictions in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

