The New York Giants (1-1) are in San Francisco tonight for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). DraftKings Sportsbook is anticipating this one to be a bit of a doozy, giving the Giants +10.5-points on the spread, with an over/under of 43.5.

The 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams this season, carrying over last year’s impressive momentum that took them all the way to the NFC Championship before injuries left them without a healthy quarterback to lead the offense.

The Giants have had one of the worst starts in recent memory before showcasing some second half heroics last week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were down 0-20 at halftime, which meant they had played six quarters of shutout football in the first two weeks, before an impressive comeback had them roaring back to a score of 31-28 for the victory.

Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns in that half, and is now unavailable in tonight’s game. The Giants are also taking on a much more formidable foe in the 49ers. What do you think Bolts From the Blue... do the Giants have a chance at covering tonight?

Here are our picks below, tell us yours in the comments!