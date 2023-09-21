Chargers Injury Report: Daiyan Henley set to return, Joey Bosa sits out

Thursday’s injury report for the Chargers is a bit of a mixed bag.

After participating in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis, edge rusher Joey Bosa took a step back as a non-participant on Thursday as he comes along slowly from a hamstring injury.

On the other side of the spectrum, rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley was a full participant in practice for the first time this season. He could be set to make his NFL debut on Sunday. Edge rusher Chris Rumph was also upgraded from a limited to full participant, as well.

Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Eric Kendricks (hamstring) continue to miss practice with their “no timeline” prognosis.

On a lesser note, Mike Williams remains on the injury report with an ankle injury but he’s been listed as “full” for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton was also a new addition to the report with a back injury. He did not practice on Thursday.