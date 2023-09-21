Where Chargers offensive players stand statistically after Week 2

The Chargers offense looked a bit more “normal” against the Titans in Week Two. By that, I mean the passing offense looked great and the running game...not so much. That’s essentially what fans have been used to the past two years, at least. However, even after rushing for 234 against the Dolphins to begin the season, everyone knew those numbers were going to take a big hit without Austin Ekeler and by the simple fact they were facing a strong defensive front led by Jeffrey Simmons on the other side.

This was a good bounce-back game for Justin Herbert who threw for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns while not turning the ball over for the fourth consecutive game dating back to last year. Keenan Allen also looked like himself with 111 yards and a pair of scores.

Just like a week ago, we’re updating you all in where the Chargers offensive stars currently sit amongst their peers statistically through two games of the 2023 season.

Let’s take a look!

QB Justin Herbert

Passing yards: 534 (7th)

Passing touchdowns: Three (T-9th)

Completions: 50 (T-6th)

Interceptions: Zero (T-1st)

RB Austin Ekeler

Rushing Yards: 117 (16th)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-13th)

Receptions: 4 ()

Receiving yards: 47 ()

RB Joshua Kelley

Rushing Yards: 130 (14th)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-13th)

WR Keenan Allen

Receptions: 14 (T-8th)

Receiving yards: 187 (9th)

Receiving touchdowns: Two (T-2nd)

WR Mike Williams