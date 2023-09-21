Chargers Daily Links: Vikings picked to narrowly beat Bolts in Week 3

Good morning, Chargers fans!

CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco doesn’t believe the Chargers will be able to snap out of their funk this week during their trip to see the Vikings in Minneapolis. He’s picked Minnesota to win a tight 32-30 contest at home as the Vikings are coming off 10 days of rest on top of having one of the best passing offenses in the NFL through two weeks.

The Chargers are allowing a robust amount of yards through the air thus far and it’s incredibly hard not to imagine Justin Jefferson, who is averaging over 150 yards per game this season, won’t continue to do so on Sunday.

Here’s what Prisco had to say about the matchup:

This is a game featuring two 0-2 teams in dire need of a victory. The Chargers are playing consecutive road games, while the Vikings will be playing on 10 days rest. That, coupled with the inability of the Chargers to stop anybody, will give the Vikings their first victory. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson go nuts.

Tough to argue with this one. Unless the Chargers truly break out of this slump, I don’t see how the Vikings play-action game won’t thrive early and often on Sunday.

And now for today’s links.

Here’s what the Chargers are focused on ahead of Week Three (Chargers.com)

The Chargers have 12 former players up for nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Chargers.com)

What are the Chargers’ reasons for optimism against the Vikings? (Chargers Wire)

Colin Cowherd had some harsh criticism of Brandon Staley (Bolt Beat)

Davante Adams had some choice words for Bills safety Taylor Rapp after a hit to the side of his helmet this past Sunday (ESPN)

Kareem Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns on Wednesday (ESPN)

Starts and sits for Week Three of Fantasy Football (CBS Sports)

The Rams are trading running back Cam Akers to the Vikings (NFL.com)

The Bears placed offensive lineman Braxton Jones on IR (Pro Football Talk)

Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday Night Football (Bleacher Report)