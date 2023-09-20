Chargers Injury Report: Khalil Mack gets rest day, Austin Ekeler remains out

I apologize in advance that I have to report on the Chargers’ first injury report of Week Three is even bigger than it was to start Week Two.

Seven names appeared on Wednesday’s report. Runnnig back Austin Ekeler was once again missing from practice as he continues to come bacl from a nagging ankle. He recently expressed on his fantasy football show, Ekeler’s Edge, that he’s working on coming back and he wants to as soon as possible, but this injury isn’t going as soon as everyone would like.

Edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were seen off to the side during practice but both are essentially getting additional rest as veterans. Bosa was listed as limited while Mack sat out to get some extra down time.

After missing the first two games, rookie Daiyan Henley (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited fashion. Edge rusher Chris Rumph was also limited.

Mike Williams is one of the two new faces (Mack) on the injury report. Luckily he was a full participant with an ankle injury designation.

Lastly, similar to Ekeler’s prognosis, there is no timeline for Eric Kendricks to return to the field, either. He remains hampered by a hamstring injury.