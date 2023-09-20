Chargers vs. Vikings Week 3: By the Numbers

The Chargers and Vikings are set to clash this weekend in a battle between kindred spirits.

Both are 0-2. Both have lost each game this season by one score. Both are still two of the top offenses in the NFL.

So what’s the issue here? For the Chargers, it’s their bottom-ranked defense.

For the Vikings, they haven’t been able to stop shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers. They have given the ball away six times this season with five of those being fumbles. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been responsible for three of them while Alexander Mattison and Justin Jefferson each have one on their record. I don’t know about you, but it’s going to be tough to win any game when the top offensive player at three different positions are the ones giving the ball back to the opponent.

The real question is: How is this one going to end? Someone is going to have to make a final field goal, score a touchdown when needed, or keep the ball safe from harm. Can either of these teams break their bad habits for one game? Stay tuned to find out!

With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 387.5 (4th)

Points per game: 29.0 (6th)

Passing yards per game: 240.5 (11th)

Rushing yards per game: 147.0 (5th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 534 passing yards, three touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 130

Rushing touchdowns: Three tied w/ one

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 187

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 14

Receiving touchdowns: WR Keenan Allen - Two

Keenan Allen's 11 catches for 111 yards and 2 TDs Week 2 highlights: pic.twitter.com/ruuVZso9MC — Desert Dweller Sports Network (@DesertDwellerSN) September 19, 2023

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 438.5 (32nd)

Points allowed per game: 31.5 (30th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 333.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 105.5 (15th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Alohi Gilman, S Derwin James - 17

Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ two

Sacks: Joey Bosa - Two

Passes Defended: CB J.C Jackson - Three

Interceptions: J.C. Jackson - One

Forced fumbles: None

Fumble recoveries: DT Nick Williams - One

Vikings Offense

Total yards per game: 371.5 (8th)

Points per game: 22.5 (18th)

Passing yards per game: 337.0 (2nd)

Rushing yards per game: 34.5 (32nd)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Kirk Cousins - 708 passing yards, six touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Alexander Mattison - 62

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: WR Justin Jefferson - 309

Receptions: WR Justin Jefferson - 20

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson - Two

Vikings Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 335.0 (17th)

Points allowed per game: 27.0 (26th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 170.0 (8th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 166.0 (29th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Cam Bynum - 25

Tackles for loss: EDGE Danielle Hunter - Five

Sacks: EDGE Danielle Hunter - Four

Passes Defended: CB Akayleb Evans - Three

Interceptions: S Theo Jackson - One

Forced fumbles: LB Troy Dye - One

Fumble recoveries: None