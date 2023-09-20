Chargers Poll: Should Brandon Staley hand play-calling duties to Derrick Ansley?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chargers enter Week Two with an 0-2 record and little to no steam behind them. Fans are still waiting for their team to win a game as the last one they got to celebrate was their victory over the Rams on January 1st of this year.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we’ve got two additional questions to go with our weekly confidence check-in.

It’s year three of Brandon Staley’s tenure as head coach and he’s been calling the defense the entire time. Things are obviously not working out. Do you think Staley could benefit as a head coach by handing defensive play-calling duties to Derrick Ansley so he can focus on other aspects of his job?

The Chargers have a tough road ahead of them and they didn’t open the year well enough to make up for some later losses down the road. They now face the Vikings and Raiders before a very early bye in Week Five. Let us know below what you think the Chargers’ record will be when they hit the break.