Chargers Daily Links: Antonio Gates among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their group of 173 initial modern-era nominees for the class of 2024 and to no one’s surprise, former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is up for his chance to be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Other former Chargers among the nominees include quarterback Doug Flutie, fullback Lorenzo Neal, defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Leslie O’Neal, defensive tackle Jamal Williams, and cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

There are a ton of deserving players up for this round of the Hall, but it’s tough not imagining the NFL’s leader in touchdowns for an entire position getting in on his very first attempt.

Also, put Leslie O’Neal in the damn Hall already!

And now for today’s links.

Antonio Gates is among the modern-era nominees for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class (Chargers.com)

Where did the Chargers land in this week’s set of power rankings? (Chargers.com)

Two truths and two overreactions from the Chargers loss to the Titans (Chargers Wire)

Three running backs the Chargers should bring in amidst Austin Ekeler’s injury (Bolt Beat)

Experts picks games from the Week Three slate (CBS Sports)

Week Three NFL power rankings (NFL.com)

Kareem Hunt visited the Browns on Tuesday following the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb (Pro Football Talk)

A surprise for every NFL team through the first two weeks of the season (ESPN+)

The Lions placed C.J. Gardner-Johnson on IR with a pec injury (ESPN)

Who are the most surprising NFL teams so far in 2023? (Bleacher Report)