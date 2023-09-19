Chargers-Vikings Week 3: 0-2 teams collide in search of first win

The Chargers (0-2) will be in Minnesota this weekend to face the Vikings (0-2) who also happen to be searching for their first win of the season after dropping their latest game against the reigning NFC champion Eagles.

All-Everything wide receiver Justin Jefferson is continuing to tear up each NFL defense he faces and it’s tough not seeing that continuing against the Chargers and their struggling secondary.

At the same time, the Vikings is also going through its’ fair share of struggles on the defensive side of the ball. This one could end up being another shootout that could go either way all the way up until the clock hits zero. There’s a reason that analysts consider these two teams to be kindred spirits. Both have a tendency to wind up in one-score games and while also exhibiting the inability to finish them. The 2022 season was a massive outlier for the Vikings. Their 0-2 start in such games this year is likely the regression to the mean we all expected them to hit at some point this season.

As it stands, the Chargers are currently one-point underdogs against the Vikings on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ve lost the past three against Minnesota with two of those coming in Los Angeles.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, September 24th at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Can the Bolts right their ship and get it done on the road?

For every bit of news leading up to this contest, keep it right here.