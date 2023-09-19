Chargers Daily Links: Bolts could be staring down inescapable hole to begin 2023 season

Good morning, Chargers fans!

At 0-2 entering Week Three, it’s becoming more and more imperative the Chargers must create some magic to revitalize a season that — historically — isn’t expected to amount to much. According to TruMedia, only 18 out of 187 teams have gone on to start a season 0-2 before going on to make the postseason. Most recently, only the Bengals from last year have been able to accomplish that feat since the start of the 2018 season.

The Chargers are in Minneapolis later this week to face the 0-2 Vikings before going back home to host the currently 1-1 Raiders. Both games seem winnable, but at the same time, so did the first two contests to start this season.

Justin Jefferson is averaging well over 100 yards per game and his teammate Jordan Addison has scored in each game to begin the season. If the Chargers don’t get their secondary in order, it could be another long day at the office.

As for the Raiders game, that’s simply a divisional matchup and we all know those are incredibly competitive no matter the records of the teams playing. However, it’s the games following the bye that should scare fans the most.

The first game back from the break is against the Cowboys and their astonishing defense that has allowed them to outscore their opponents 70-10 through the first two weeks of this season. After that, they have the Chiefs. That’s self-explanatory.

I’m not going to sit here and say it’s a foregone conclusion, but there a legitimate chance the Chargers could begin the season 1-5, or god forbid 0-6, before a date with the Bears in Week Eight.

