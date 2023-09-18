Brandon Staley: ‘No timeline’ on Austin Ekeler’s return from ankle injury

The Chargers could have used their star running back against the Titans on Sunday. In any game where you fall short but just three point while also missing the NFL’s reigning touchdown leader, you’re going to think about the what-ifs and whether or not his presence would have meant at one more touchdown here or there.

Unfortunately for all of those people, they may be stuck with those thoughts for a bit longer.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Brandon Staley told the media that there is “no timeline” for Ekeler’s return to the field as he continues to rehab an ankle injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Dolphins. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper was the first to report.

"No timeline" on Austin Ekeler's return from his ankle injury, Brandon Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 18, 2023

In all honesty, with or without him, the Chargers were going to have a hard time running the ball against the Titans. In Ekeler’s place, Joshua Kelley got the start and rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries. It was a rough day for the interior offensive linemen of the Chargers but there could be brighter days as they visit the Vikings this Sunday that just allowed 259 yards on the ground to the Eagles.