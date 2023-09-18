Monday Night Football is always cause for excitement... but when announcements start circling about the launch of a new theme song, ESPN will steal my full attention.

Chris Stapleton dropped this little teaser on his Twitter, and I’ll absolutely admit to getting chills twice in this thirty second clip.

That sounds so clean, I can almost forget about the Chargers getting smacked yesterday by the Titans, and try to put my fandom to the side for the evening and enjoy the last couple games of Week 2.

First, we’ll head to Carolina to watch an old foe in his second game wearing new colors. Derek Carr managed a 300 yard passing game along with an touchdown and an interception against the Titans in Week 1, which was good enough to secure a win against the team that just bested the Bolts. The Panthers exposed Bryce Young to an onslaught of sacks at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, who won the game 24-10. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Saints as 3-point favorites, which seems light for a veteran-led quarterback and a stifling defense.

Second, we’ll be treated to the Browns and Steelers rivalry, where premiere edge rushers TJ Watt and Myles Garrett will continue their annual campaigns for defensive player of the year. The Browns are currently 2-point favorites in this one.

Two games... two home teams that DraftKings is giving points to.

Anyone putting action on this game?