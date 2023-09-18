Chargers-Titans Snap Counts

The Chargers lost 27-24 to the Titans in overtime in their first road trip of the 2023 season. They’re back on the road this week to face the 0-2 Vikings who are also coming off a pair of close losses.

As always, here are this week’s snap counts for all three phases of the game.

Let’s see if there’s anything we can glean from the numbers this week, shall we?

After doing these for a handful of years, it’s also a special sight to see the starting offensive line not only begin the game together, but finish it together, as well. We saw that for the second straight week.

This was truly the Keenan Allen-Mike Williams show on offense. Both players were on the field for at least 90 percent of the offense’s snaps while Josh Palmer was third with just 4 percent. First-rounder Quentin Johnston played just 10 snaps total (15 percent) while former fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller had just four snaps (one carry) while Austin Ekeler was sidelined with an ankle injury. I don’t know about you, but something doesn’t seem right if Elijah Dotson is earning twice the number of snaps (and we love Dotson around here).

Four players were on the field for every single snap in Week Two: Kenneth Murray, Alohi Gilman, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. Seeing ASJ up there is interesting as he was deemed a pseudo-starter coming out of training camp with J.C. Jackson and Michael Davis being named the starters on the outside. However, Davis and Jackson rotated against the Titans with the latter getting the lion’s share (64 percent) over the former (37 percent).

Joey Bosa played just 19 total snaps but came away with his first multi-sack game since Week 11 of the 2020 season when he posted three against the Bills. In his first career start, rookie edge rusher Tuli Tuopulotu played 77 percent of the defensive snaps and absolutely crushed it.

Without Eric Kendricks and rookie Daiyan Henley, former sixth-rounder Nick Niemann started next to Kenneth Murray and played 77 percent of the snaps.

Despite the Chargers missing two linebackers, Tanner Muse only saw time on special teams. He led all players with 26 snaps. Dean Marlower, one of the team’s practice squad call-ups prior to kickoff, also played solely on special teams and recorded 21 snaps.