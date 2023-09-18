Chargers Daily Links: Oh look, more screaming into the void open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers dropped another close game on Sunday. It’s their fourth straight loss dating back to Week 18 of last season. They’ve lost all four games by a combined nine points.

Nine.

They held a lead in the fourth quarter in three of them.

It’s been one heck of a wait for the fan base to celebrate a victory and it sure feels like you can cut the tension surrounding the team with a knife.

Next up, the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Both teams are 0-2. We’ll see how the team responds, but it could truly go either way.

And now for today’s links.

