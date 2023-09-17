Let’s try and move on from the absolute disappointment of these last two weeks by looking to next Sunday, when the Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers as 1-point favorites, and anticipates a high-scoring affair, setting the Over/Under at 51.5.

The Vikings have had a similar start to their season as the Chargers, as they have dropped a pair of disappointing one-score games and sit at 0-2 on their season. They have failed to establish a functional rushing attack since cutting Dalvin Cook this offseason, and rely heavily on the Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson tandem to drive the offense.

Alexander Mattison will likely be gifted some extra running room as Brandon Staley is sure to bring extra defensive backs to the field to try and stop this potent passing attack. If there was ever a game for him to jumpstart his career as a starter, this may be it.

However, the Chargers will be fighting with their backs against the wall. The chatter around Brandon Staley’s job security is growing, and the players may soon be fighting to keep Staley around.

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue? Are you taking any action on this game?