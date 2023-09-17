The Chargers have lost their second game in a row as the Titans serve up a fresh “L” courtesy of Derrick Henry’s powerful running and Ryan Tannehill’s proficiency from the play action.

Brandon Staley had Super Bowl-or-bust expectations laid at his feet when Tom Telesco restructured Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen in the offseason, pushing over $40million in cap to future years. So far, the Chargers have woefully failed to meet expectations, coming up short on the wrong end of back to back single possession games.

The Chargers’ offense ended on an extremely embarrassing note with a miscommunication between Mike Williams and Justin Herbert causing what appeared to be an early snap, with Williams appearing so confused he didn’t run a route.

If they can’t direct this ship soon, there are going to be calls for a new captain. The Chargers have to free up tens of millions in cap space to get cap compliant before the new league year, so if Staley can’t show that his team can compete for a Super Bowl before the trade deadline, the pressure to move on from him and offload tradeable assets will have to be tempting to the decision makers of the Los Angeles Chargers... and it might not be Tom Telesco’s decision to make.