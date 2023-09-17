Big Man Points: OT Trey Pipkins catches 2-point conversion

The Chargers increased their lead to 11-0 halfway through the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen. After a penalty shortened the distance to to goal following the score, the Bolts chose to go for two.

Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins lined up on his usual side but just off the ball to make him an eligible receiver. Following the snap, all Pipkins needed to do was take a few steps forward to get wide open behind the defense. It was an easy pitch-and-catch from there.