The Chargers score their first touchdown of the day with a HUGE effort from Justin Herbert as the pass rush came bearing down on him.

After a chaotic series of events saw Justin Herbert complete a beautiful pass to Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone, the referees initially signaled for a touchdown but then called it off after consulting with each other. Brandon Staley challenged the call, and although it looked like Palmer could have dragged his foot, they ultimately decided it wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the call.

Herbert answered back IMMEDIATELY with a beautiful through to Keenan Allen, completing the pass while being tripped and eventually roughed.

Brandon Staley punctuated the play by going for two, and freeing up Kellen Moore to add a little trickery to the game.

BIG MAN 2 PT CONVERSION pic.twitter.com/m1KY2ea1LZ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 17, 2023

This is the kind of creativity and fun brand of football we did not know under Joe Lombardi.

Titans responded quickly, bringing the score to Chargers 11, Titans 7. Stay tuned for more updates!