Kenneth Murray is a key player to watch this week as the Chargers take on the Titans. With Eric Kendricks inactive this week, Murray is wearing the green dot for the defense and will take responsibility of making the defensive calls and adjustments throughout the game.

So far, Murray has risen to the occasion, getting a key fourth down sack on Ryan Tannehill on the Titan’s opening drive.

Murray has the size and strength to be a great linebacker, but mental mistakes and lack of tenacity have held him back in the past. Chargers fans would love to see more plays like this from Murray, and for him to have a breakout year in the last year of his rookie deal.

K9’s quickness off the snap allowed him to split the lineman on this play and get to Tannehill before he had a chance to react. The Chargers were able to get into field goal range with this great starting field position, but were only able to walk away with three points.