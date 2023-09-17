Chargers-Titans Live Game Recap: Herbert, Kelley set to lead Bolts over Titans

The Chargers (0-1) face the Titans (0-1) in Week Two with both teams motivated to wash the taste of a season-opening loss in Week One. The Chargers defense got lit up by the Dolphins to the tune of 500+ yards while Tennessee lost by just one to the Saints.

Austin Ekeler will not be available this week so expect a heavy dose of Joshua Kelley if Kellen Moore wants to lean heavily into the ground game once again. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions a week ago so expect Derrick Henry and rookie running back Tyjae Spears to be utilized early and often in this one.

For a compete quarter-by-quarter recap, continue on below!

First Quarter

The Chargers received the opening kickoff but couldn’t do anything with it as Justin Herbert was sacked on third-and-three to force a quick three-and-out.

The Titans managed to kills some clock with a nine-play drive, but the Chargers held them to just 23 yards and Kenneth Murray recorded a sack on Ryan Tannehill to forced a turnover-on-downs near midfield. He also laid a thump on Derrick Henry earlier in what was a strong opening drive for the fourth-year pro.

The Chargers went on a 10-play drive that spanned just 39 yards before things sputtered inside the 10-yard line. Following a third-down holding penalty by Trey Pipkins, the Chargers got thefirst three points of the game from a short Cameron Dicker field goal. They led 3-0 with 3:46 remaining in the quarter.

Joey Bosa helped shut down the Titans on their next drive by getting home on a sack to force the Titans into their first three-and-out of the game. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu helped set a pick to get the Big Bear loose.

The Chargers ended the opening quarter with the ball near midfield and driving.

Second Quarter

The Bolts chose to punt on fourth-and-two form the Tennessee 45-yard line in a move that left some questioning Brandon Staley’s decision-making process. The defense, however, made him 100 percent correct after they forced a quick three-and-out via a Morgan Fox sack of Tannehill at the two-yard line.

Herbert made the Titans pay with a slick touchdown to Keenan Allen after he got smacked in the facemask. He then threw a two-point conversion to Trey Pipkins to put the Chargers up 11-0 halfway through the quarter.

The high of that score was short-lived as the Titans responded with their own touchdown drive that went 75 yards in just three plays, headlined by a 71-yard pass to wideout Treylon Burks over the head of Asante Samuel Jr. Derrick Henry punched it in two plays later to minimize the lead to four.

Keenan Allen caught his second deep pass of the season with a 42-yard bomb on the ensuing drive. The Chargers managed just three more yards after that and couldn’t punch it in. Dicker was good from 30 yards and the Chargers lead was pushed to 14-7.

The Titans moved the ball on the ground well behind Derrick Henry on their next drive and managed to add three points on the board before halftime. Both teams headed in their locker rooms with the score at 14-10. Titans will would receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

Third Quarter

The Titans found the end zone to begin the second half via a rushing touchdown by Ryan Tannehill. The Chargers were hurt by a pair of penalties on the drive, the first being an unneccesary roughness penalty on Derwin James and the second was a late hit on Tannehill by Sebastian Joseph-Day. Both were arguably soft calls but that’s the NFL these days.

On the other side, the Chargers started the drive with a pair of first down plays to Mike Williams, but ran headfirst into the wall that is the Titans defensive line. They punted back to Tennessee with 7:06 remaining in the quarter.

Tennessee looked like they were poised for some more points on their next drive but the defense found their footing and Joey Bosa sacked Tannehill on third down to force them to punt. After no one sacked Tua Tagovailoa in Week One, the Chargers now have four sacks (two from Bosa) against the Titans.

The Chargers ended the period with big pickups through the air to tight ends Stone Smartt and Gerald Everett. They’ll have the ball first-and-10 at the Tennessee 16-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter