Chargers Week 2 Inactives: Joey Bosa ACTIVE vs. Titans

The Chargers entered this weekend with five players on their injury report ahead of today’s game with the Titans. Officially, four of those players are officially out while Joey Bosa is your lone player who beat his questionable tag and is now active and available against Tennessee.

In all, seven players were named to this week’s inactives with the most-notable name being running back Austin Ekeler. He missed all three practices this week and it was never looking too good for him to be available against the Titans. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Elijah Dotson will carry the load today.

The rest of this week’s inactives include linebackers Daiyan Henley and Eric Kendricks, safety AJ Finley, offensice guard Brenden Jaimes, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, and edge rusher Chris Rumph II.

With Kendricks and Henley out, expect to see plenty of Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann alongside Kenneth Murray. Murray will wear the green dot today and call the defense, as well.