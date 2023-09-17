Good morning Bolts From the Blue! Another Sunday means another round of game picks from your BFTB staff.

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans, and DraftKings Sportsbook currently has them favored by 2.5 points. It’s hard to feel optimistic about the Chargers defense after they gave up the most passing yards in franchise history to Tua Tagovailoa, but it’s a great opportunity for Brandon Staley and the defense to bounce back and start working on restoring faith amongst the fanbase.

My favorite bet this week is for the Giants to beat the 4-point spread against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were beaten badly by a division rival that threw them out of sync with an early special teams touchdown, an extremely talented Cowboys defense, and a game where everything that could go wrong did. I expect them to bounce back against a Cardinals team whose front office seems to be mailing it in and looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Also, here is another Google Form for BFTB members to track their own picks! Week 1 results from last week’s community picks will be posted tomorrow.

Have an amazing football Sunday everyone!