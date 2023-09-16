Chargers downgrade Austin Ekeler, Eric Kendricks to OUT vs. Titans

The Chargers announced that running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and edge rusher Chris Rumph II are all downgraded from doubtful to out against the Titans.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers are elevating rookie edge rusher Brevin Allen and veteran safety Dean Marlowe to the active roster.

Allen was signed as an undrafted free agent out of FCS Campbell following the 2023 NFL draft. He played four seasons and was named to Bruce Feldman’s Freak List — an annual group of the freakiest athletes in college football — prior to the 2022 college season. He twice earned FCS All-American honors and was the Big South’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Marlowe played collegiately at James Madison where he spent one year under Brandon Staley who spent a lone season as the school’s defensive coordinator. He has spent stints with four teams, including the Panthers and Falcons. He most recently earned two starts with the Bills in 2022.

Joshua Kelley is now primed to lead the backfield against Tennessee with Isaiah Spiller and rookie Elijah Dotson backing him up. Rookie Daiyan Henley could also be in store for his first professional start should he be healthy enough from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week One’s contest.