New week, new game, new mentality. Staley nonverbally expressed as much with his rather quick press conference today. After a incredibly disappointing matchup against the Dolphins, the Bolts hope to bounce back in a big way Sunday against the TItans.

Player prop bets are really, really fun to dive into. Here are my favorite picks to help add excitement to this game:

Joshua Kelley: 75+ yards, +250

Austin Ekeler missed the whole week of practice with a bum hamstring. It’d be malpractice by the Chargers to throw him back into game action so soon, especially with the Chargers’ bye week being especially early. Kelley will have ample opportunity to perform with a solid offensive line paving the way for him. He emerged from Chargers’ camp last year, but needs to capitalize on this opportunity in his contract year.

Kellen Moore’s scheme gets Kelley the running room he needs. +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook feels like an amazing payout at this number.

Ryan Tannehill: 25+ yards, +425

Tannehill may not be the fleet-of-foot guy he was earlier in his career, but he can still exploit a Chargers defense that looks confused.

This ones has a higher payout, but it doesn't take much for a quarterback to rush against this defense. Ryan has the chance for some redemption and to justify the contract he’s already signed for.

Derrick Henry: projected 105.5 rushing+receiving line for the Titans vs Chargers matchup.

Most Chargers fans are tired of seeing a running back slice-and-dice them for significant yardage, yet that’s the culture of the team under Brandon Staley. I would bet that Henry has opportunities to break a run open, but also will catch a pass in the flat thought noone small quiet .

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue? What are you hoping to see this game?