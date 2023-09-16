Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week 2 of the NFL season has our Chargers facing off against the Tennessee Titans. The Chargers will be challenged to prevent Derrick Henry from taking over this game, and Kellen Moore will be challenged with keeping Justin Herbert protected from Coach Vrabel’s creative blitzes. DraftKings Sportsbook current favors the Chargers by 2.5 points, and has the Over/Under at 45.5. That’s a much more defensive projection than the 70 point game we witnessed last week!

CBS will have the regional coverage of this game, but with a different broadcast team than last week, this time featuring Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, and Jay Feely. Below is a map of the region coverage zones.

Of course, additional streaming options are available if you are zoned for another game.

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m PST

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Watch it live: CBS

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

SB Nation Affiliate: Music City Miracles

Enjoy the game everyone, and Bolt Up!