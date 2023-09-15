Austin Ekeler misses third straight practice with ankle injury

For the third straight practice, Austin Ekeler (ankle) is not participating in practice for the Chargers, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. It’s an unfortunate series for the team’s starting back, especially after he started the season with a massive 117-yard outing against the Dolphins. With him likely sitting out this week, Joshua Kelley will be relied upon to carry the load along with Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson primed for rotational roles.

Popper also noted that linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) is absent for a third straight practice, as well. With rookie Daiyan Henley (hamstring) seemingly on the mend and trending towards playing this Sunday, we could be in store for to watch him earn his first career start should the coaching staff trust him enough to play over both Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga, two players who also see time on the majority of special teams coverages.

LB Eric Kendricks not out here for practice either. Edge rusher Joey Bosa is doing some individual work with defensive assistant John Timu but does not have his helmet or jersey on. https://t.co/EL3SC7G9sn — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 15, 2023

Popper lastly notes that edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) was seen on the field doing individual work off to the side with defensive assistant John Timu without his jersey and helmet. Those are positive steps forward, but not enough to warrant optimism that he’ll suit up against the Titans.

Expect Tuli Tuipulotu to earn his first start Sunday with Chris Rumph II also trending towards playing and making his 2033 debut on Sunday.