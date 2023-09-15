Confidence in Chargers below sea level after Week 1 loss

The Chargers looked incredible on offense in Kellen Moore’s debut as the team’s offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, Brandon Staley’s defense looked equally abysmal entering his third year at the helm, which makes it tough to get excited about the former when the latter completely overshadows it.

That said, it’s understandable to hear that, according to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, that the confidence in the Chargers from the fan base is in the basement. According to our results, only 30 percent of those surveyed said they’re confident in the direction of the team.

An easier offensive matchup this week against the Titans should help give the Bolts a chance to raise this back up, but they’ll still have to take care of business against a scrappy Tennessee defense.

For our final two questions of the week, we asked you all to give out a letter grade to both the offense and defense for their performances against the Dolphins.

First up, 61 percent of participants gave the Chargers a “B” grade while 28 percent believed they deserve an “A” after scoring 34 points and rushing for 234 yards.

Now this one shouldn’t at all be a surpirse.

A whopping 73 percent of those surveyed gave the Chargers defense a “F” after they allowed 466 yards passing (a franchise record) and 36 points by the Dolphins.

With a fully-healthy defense chalk full of stars and brand-name players, this was just an unacceptable performance through and through.

What do you all think of this week’s results? What do you disagree with? Anything at all? Let us know in the comments below!