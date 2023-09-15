Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa questionable, Austin Ekeler doubtful vs Titans

The Chargers dropped their final injury report for this week’s game against the Titans and it’s looking as dreary as we expected it to.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa is officially questionable for Sunday after participating only in a limited fashion on Friday. His presence will be essential against Tennessee who plan to tote the rock over and over with the likes of Derrick Henry and rookie Tyjae Spears. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu would be the next man up followed by potentially Brevin Allen or another practice squad call-up should Chris Rumph II (hamstring) miss another game, as well.

Lastly, linebacker Eric Kendricks and Daiyan Henley are both doubtful with hamstring injuries. There’s now a chance the Chargers take the field on Sunday with a combination of Kenneth Murray, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Nick Niemann, and Tanner Muse as the team’s top linebackers.

Here’s to hoping that someone, anyone, will be able to step up and keep this defense from collapsing once more.