Chargers Daily Links: Chargers-Titans final score predictions

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers take on the Titans on the road this Sunday in Nashville for a chance to even their record at 1-1. The Titans will also be looking to do the same after their narrow 16-15 loss to the Saints in Week One.

Will the passing attack find their stride against a Tennessee defense that allowed 280+ yards last weekend? Will the rushing attack continue their momentum against a stiff group that allowed just 69 rushing yards in Week One? Only time will tell.

As always, go ahead and drop all of your final score predictions in the comments below!

