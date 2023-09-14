Thursday Injury Report: Daiyan Henley returns, Austin Ekeler misses another practice

The Chargers opened the week with a much larger injury report than they did roughly eight days ago. It got only slightly better from Wednesday to Thursday, but not a whole lot over all.

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) returned to the practice field in a limited fashion today, doing mainly individual drills early on. Third-year edge rusher Chris Rumph II (hamstring) was also limited for the second consecutive day.

Veterans Austin Ekeler (ankle), Joey Bosa, and Eric Kendricks (hamstring) were all absent once more. Ekeler and Kendricks have been missing with non-injury related tags to go with their respective injuries while Bosa has been hampered by a hamstring injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Chargers recently signed former UDFA running back Jaret Patterson to provide emergency depth should anything happen to the backup trio of Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Elijah Dotson. They also added former Bolts UDFA Ty Shelby as an additional edge rusher in the case that both Bosa and Rumph miss this Sunday against the Titans.