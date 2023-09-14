Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa not practicing on Thursday

For another practice, running back Austin Ekeler was not out on the field for the Chargers as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he sustained this past Sunday against the Dolphins, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. His absence on Wednesday was also in part to being away for personal reasons, so that could be spilling over into today, as well.

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and edge rusher Joey Bosa, both of whom missed practice on Wednesday, were also absent for another day. Kendricks had the “non-injury related” tag, as well, while Bosa is nursing a hamstring he suffered in the fourth quarter against Miami.

No Eric Kendricks or Joey Bosa either. Bosa has a hamstring issue. Kendricks was listed as hamstring/personal on yesterday’s injury report. https://t.co/0KiizBOv4f — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 14, 2023

Lastly, Popper also reported that rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley was back at practice and was seen participating in individual drills early on. That’s a good sign for a position room that probably needed more bodies on Sunday.

If Bosa cannot go either, the Chargers may be forced to promote several edge rushers this week, especially if Chris Rumph II is hobble for another week.