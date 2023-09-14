Where Chargers offensive players stand statistically after Week 1

Like any fans, the Chargers fan base is obsessive over their favorite players, the team’s record, and anything else they can keep track of during the NFL season. When you have a team full of brand-name players, you also probably like to keep track of how they’re performing relative to their peers. This is especially the case for offensive players like Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, two of the most-productive players at their respective positions in the league.

It’s with that in mind that I bring you this weekly update to give you all an idea where the top Chargers offensive players stand amongst the rest of the NFL. Here are the numbers following the team’s first game of the season.

QB Justin Herbert

Passing yards: 228 (12th)

Passing touchdowns: One (T-12th)

Completions: 23 (T-12th)

Far from Justin Herbert's best game on Sunday. But:



3rd and 12, up by 1, less than 7 minutes left. Gotta-have-it down. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/cKtjKbAS8Q — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 11, 2023

RB Austin Ekeler

Rushing Yards: 117 (3rd)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-5th)

Receptions: 4 (T-50th)

Receiving yards: 47 (T-44th)

RB Joshua Kelley

Rushing Yards: 91 (5th)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-5th)

On today's pod @austinekeler and I discussed why Joshua Kelley should be 100% rostered in fantasy. Backup RB with contingent value but may have some standalone value too. pic.twitter.com/8HHx2c17lp — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 13, 2023

WR Keenan Allen

Receptions: Six (T-15th)

Receiving yards: 76 (18th)

Receiving touchdowns: Zero (Last)

Keenan Allen’s speed will never be confused with the Dolphins WR but don’t match him against a LB… pic.twitter.com/3aE5IW37Qv — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 11, 2023

WR Mike Williams