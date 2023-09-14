Chargers Daily Links: Tottenham Hotspur officially the home of the NFL in the UK

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As of Thursday morning, the NFL agreed to an extended partnership with Tottenham Hotspur to make their stadium the official home of NFL in the UK. The partnership agreement now runs through the 2029-2030 NFL season with a minimum of two regular season games being played there each season.

This news comes shortly after the league announced they will be expanding all practice squads, starting next season, to include a 17th spot reserved for an international player.

Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL have expanded their partnership through the 2029-2030 NFL season.



A minimum of two regular season NFL games a year will continued to be played there for years to come, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium becomes the official Home of the NFL in the UK. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2023

And now for today’s links.

