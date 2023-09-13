Chargers sign RB Jaret Patterson, EDGE Ty Shelby to practice squad

With Austin Ekeler currently rehabbing an ankle injury he sustained against the Dolphins on Sunday, the Chargers are adding another running back into the mix with former Commander Jaret Patterson being added to the practice squad. The team is also signing former UDFA edge rusher Ty Shelby to the squad, as well.

Patterson was originally an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of the University of Buffalo where he had an incredibly-productive career. The 5’9, 195-pounder rushed for 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns in three seasons, highlighted by a 1,799-yard, 19-touchdown campaign in 2019.

As a rookie with the Commanders, Patterson started one game and played in all 17 regular season contests. He ended the year with 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with 10 receptions for 73 receiving yards.

The Chargers had a little bit of success with another former Buffalo running back — some guy named Brandon Oliver — but something tells me this one will be a little less impactful in his time with the team as the Chargers have three more backs to rely behind their starter.

Shelby was an undrafted free agent signed by the Chargers in 2021 after a four-year career at Louisiana. He was a four-year letterwinner and started 19 of 44 career games. He ended his college career with 12.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss.