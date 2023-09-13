Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa DNP on Wednesday

The Chargers’ first injury report has dropped for Week Two and it looks quite a bit different than in Week One.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley an edge rusher Chris Rumph II are both holdovers with their respective hamstring injuries. Henley remained a non-participant on Wednesday while Rumph did get back on the field in a limited fashion.

The new names on the list were running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring), and linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring). It should also be noted that both Ekeler and Kendricks were also tagged with a non-injury related tag, as well.

It is never a good sign to see an injury report double in size over the span of a week, but that’s how these things go sometimes. Bosa showing up doesn’t feel too good either, especially after he missed 12 games in 2022 and didn’t exactly play well in his first game of the season.

If the Big Bear misses this week, expect rookie Tuli Tuipulotu to see his first NFL start coming off a week where he recorded his first professional tackle for loss. In regards to Ekeler potentially missing the week, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Elijah Dotson would be the three to carry the load in his place.