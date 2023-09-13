Chargers Poll: What grades do you give the Bolts offense? Defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Each side of the ball for the Chargers came away with a much different experience in the season opening loss to the Dolphins.

The offense scored 34 points and looked like a completely different team running the football compared to the past few seasons. After averaged 89.6 yards per game in 2022, they burst out of the gate with 234 to begin the new season. It was the most in a season opener since 2010 and certainly beyond what many would have expected in just the first game of the season.

After seeing Kellen Moore in action, tell us what grade you would give the offense for their Week One performance below.

The defense, on the other hand, was abysmal to say the least. They allowed the most passing yards in a single game in franchise history and were consistently sliced apart by wideout Tyreek Hill. The run defense showed up to allow just 70 yards, but that’s surely in due part to the passing game being so effective for the Dolphins. Just like with the offense, grade the defense’s performance below.

On top of that, go ahead and give us your weekly confidence check-in, as well.