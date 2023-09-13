Chargers vs. Titans Week 2: By the Numbers

The Chargers wound up in a shootout in Week One against the Dolphins that got the 2023 season started with an eerily similar feeling that fans may have felt often throughout the 2021 campaign. The offense was churning out points left and right, but the defense could never quite keep opponent’s at bay for long. That led to Justin Herbert throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns that year, but the Bolts still missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

It’s only one game, of course, but this was a perfectly healthy defense the Chargers trotted out. I hate to say it, but a game like this one likely gets the torch positioned right at Brandon Staley’s seat. The defense has a hole to climb out of since they’re beginning the season as the league’s worst defense, but what a better way for Staley to reinforce his job security than bringing them back into the top half of the league?

With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 433.0 (2nd)

Points per game: 34.0 (4th)

Passing yards per game: 199 (14th)

Rushing yards per game: 234 (1st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 228 passing yards, one touchdown

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 117

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley - One

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 76

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - Seven

Receiving touchdowns: TE Donald Parham - One

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 536.0 (32nd)

Points allowed per game: 36 (32nd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 466.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 70 (6th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Alohi Gilman - 11

Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ one

Sacks: None

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis, CB J.C Jackson - Two

Interceptions: J.C. Jackson - One

Forced fumbles: None

Fumble recoveries: DT Nick Williams - One

Titans Offense

Total yards per game: 285.0 (16th)

Points per game: 15.0

Passing yards per game: 181.0 (18th)

Rushing yards per game: 104.0 (13th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Ryan Tannehill - 198 passing yards

Rushing yards: RB Derrick Henry - 63

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: WR DeAndre Hopkins - 65

Receptions: WR DeAndre Hopkins - Seven

Receiving Touchdowns: None

Titans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 351.0 (25th)

Points allowed per game: 16.0 (8th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 282.0 (28th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 69.0 (5th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Kevin Byard - Nine

Tackles for loss: DT Jeffery Simmons - Two

Sacks: DT Denico Autry, EDGE Arden Key - 1.5

Passes Defended: S Amani Hooker - Two

Interceptions: S Amani Hooker - One

Forced fumbles: S Amani Hooker, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting - One

Fumble recoveries: S Amani Hooker - One