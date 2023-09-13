Chargers vs. Titans Week 2: By the Numbers

The Chargers wound up in a shootout in Week One against the Dolphins that got the 2023 season started with an eerily similar feeling that fans may have felt often throughout the 2021 campaign. The offense was churning out points left and right, but the defense could never quite keep opponent’s at bay for long. That led to Justin Herbert throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns that year, but the Bolts still missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.
It’s only one game, of course, but this was a perfectly healthy defense the Chargers trotted out. I hate to say it, but a game like this one likely gets the torch positioned right at Brandon Staley’s seat. The defense has a hole to climb out of since they’re beginning the season as the league’s worst defense, but what a better way for Staley to reinforce his job security than bringing them back into the top half of the league?
With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 433.0 (2nd)
Points per game: 34.0 (4th)
Passing yards per game: 199 (14th)
Rushing yards per game: 234 (1st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 228 passing yards, one touchdown
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 117
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley - One
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 76
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - Seven
Receiving touchdowns: TE Donald Parham - One
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 536.0 (32nd)
Points allowed per game: 36 (32nd)
Passing yards allowed per game: 466.0 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 70 (6th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Alohi Gilman - 11
Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ one
Sacks: None
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis, CB J.C Jackson - Two
Interceptions: J.C. Jackson - One
Forced fumbles: None
Fumble recoveries: DT Nick Williams - One
Titans Offense
Total yards per game: 285.0 (16th)
Points per game: 15.0
Passing yards per game: 181.0 (18th)
Rushing yards per game: 104.0 (13th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Ryan Tannehill - 198 passing yards
Rushing yards: RB Derrick Henry - 63
Rushing touchdowns: None
Receiving yards: WR DeAndre Hopkins - 65
Receptions: WR DeAndre Hopkins - Seven
Receiving Touchdowns: None
Titans Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 351.0 (25th)
Points allowed per game: 16.0 (8th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 282.0 (28th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 69.0 (5th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Kevin Byard - Nine
Tackles for loss: DT Jeffery Simmons - Two
Sacks: DT Denico Autry, EDGE Arden Key - 1.5
Passes Defended: S Amani Hooker - Two
Interceptions: S Amani Hooker - One
Forced fumbles: S Amani Hooker, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting - One
Fumble recoveries: S Amani Hooker - One
