Chargers Daily Links: NFL expanding practice squads for all clubs to include international players

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that starting with the 2024-2025 season, the NFL will be expanding the practice squad of all teams to include one international player, similar to the way the Chargers are allowed to keep 17 players this season with the inclusion of IPP player CJ Okoye.

The move is just another step in the right direction to expanding the borders of the NFL in hopes of cultivating talent from outside the United States.

Starting next season, the NFL is expanding practice squads on all 32 teams to include one international player, helping to create more football opportunities for athletes from around the world to be identified and developed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

