Chargers Community Discussion: Which Chargers had under-appreciated performances against the Dolphins?

This past Sunday’s game against the Dolphins was chalk full of notable performances — good and bad — from the Chargers best players. The running game was strong led by Austin Ekeler and the defense was nearly nom-existent, including a pair of underwhelming games from Joey Bosa and Eric Kendricks.

This week, we want to stay on the positive side of things. For today’s discussion, I want you all to tell us which Chargers had an under-appreciated game against the Dolphins in the season opener.

For me, I’m going with safety JT Woods. He played just 14 snaps, but he recorded 14 tackles, missed one, and ended as the Chargers’ highest-graded player on defense by Pro Football Focus. It’s a small sample size, but still a step in the right direction for the second-year pro.

Go ahead and let us know all of your thoughts below!